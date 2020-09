Dionisio 'Dennis' ToscanoNovember 10, 1937 - September 22, 2020San DiegoDionisio Toscano was born in Sicily, Italy and passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by his wife Caterina, his children, Gina, Peter and Nancy, his 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson . Due to COVID-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer San Diego in his name. https://www.alzsd.org/tribute-gifts