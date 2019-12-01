|
Dirk Frederick Kingma November 16, 1945 - November 13, 2019 La Jolla Dirk Frederick Kingma, 73, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many, passed away on November 13, 2019 due to complications from his courageous battle with lung cancer. He will be remembered for his quick wit, big heart and generous spirit.Dirk was born on November 16, 1945 in Columbus Ohio to Fred and June Kingma. He graduated from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia before earning a B.S in Business Administration from Virginia Tech in 1969.Upon graduation, Dirk served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy as an air intelligence officer aboard the USS Enterprise and with fighter squadron 142. Upon leaving the service, Dirk settled in San Diego and formed: Kingma Developers Inc., a real estate development firm, and DFK Enterprises a real estate brokerage company. Dirk built a successful career in residential sales and development; he also served as president of the Mission Bay Real Estate Association.While Dirk was accomplishing great career success and KDI was thriving, he was also able to make time for one of his life's passions his early afternoon tee time. In addition, Dirk was deeply involved in a variety of golf related activities. He joined the San Diego Century Club in 1980 and later became president and general chairman of the annual San Diego stop on the PGA tour. A member of La Jolla Country Club since 1978, Dirk served as the club's president in 1989 and was active on many committees through the years.He also served on the board of the Southern California Golf Association, culminating as the association's president in 2001. He helped oversee the SCGA's golf course in Temecula, leading the Golf Course Management, Inc. board which governed the SCGA golf course through the sale of the property in 2010. On a broader level, he served as a member of the USGA Regional Affairs Committee and as president of the California Golf Association as well as the Pacific Coast Golf Association.From 2001 to 2008, Dirk served as a member of Friends of Torrey Pines, which was responsible for the rehab of the Torrey Pines Golf Course in preparation for the 2008 U.S. Open. Additionally, Dirk was involved in securing the 2020 U.S. Open for the City of San Diego.The great loves of Dirk's life were his family, golf, spending time with friends, watching Virginia Tech and Ohio State football games and enjoying a glass of wine. He also relished his many travels around the globe checking locations and experiences off his "bucket list".Dirk is survived by his wife, Kitty Dugan Kingma, daughter Kristin (Shane) Slaughter, grandchildren Keira, Evan and Emma Slaughter and stepson Trey Dugan. He is also survived by his four siblings Patricia (Rick) Gartrell, Debbie (David) Watkins, Doug (Debbie) Kingma, Molly Kingma and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at La Jolla Country Club on January 3, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. with a program at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SCGA Junior Golf Foundation by visiting scgajunior.org/kingma.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, 2019