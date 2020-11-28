1/1
Dirk Frederick Kingma
1945 - 2019
In memory of Dirk Frederick Kingma.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
La Jolla Country Club
JAN
3
Service
04:00 PM
La Jolla Country Club
January 6, 2020
The loss of Dirk is a great tragedy. He was still in the prime of his life and had much to offer. His accomplishments are tremendous and very few persons ever took on the responsibilities he handled with apparent ease. Dirk was a true valuable resource to everyone around him and especially to the golf community. God bless him and God rest his soul. - Jim and Diane Marinos
Jim & Diane Marinos
December 24, 2019
My sincere condolences to Dirk's family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family during this difficult time.
December 1, 2019
Rest in peace, Dirk.. Your valiant struggle showed your love of life. Blessings on your wife, Kitty, your family and wide circle of friends. May the Sun always shine on your memory...
