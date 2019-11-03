|
Blake N. Synowski, DMD December 27, 1956 - September 17, 2019 San Diego Dr. Blake N. Synowski of San Diego, California, entered God's glorious Kingdom September 17, 2019. He was born in Salem, Oregon, December 27, 1956, to Dr. Richard and Jennie Lee Synowski. Blake graduated from Oral Roberts Dental School and completed his General Practice Residency with the US Air Force in 1984 and was Chief of Periodontics at Norton AFB. He completed post-doctoral training in Periodontics at Loma Linda School of Dentistry and opened his practice in San Diego with a special interest in implants, guided tissue regeneration and connective tissue grafting. Blake helped found the Hillcrest Dental Clinic for HIV infected dental patients. In 1998 he rescued a fellow Loma Linda graduate's dental practice after she was injured in an accident.Blake also initiated the STREET PETS project, providing free veterinary care for pets belonging to the homeless and was a supporter of Canine Companions for Independence. Blake was a constant example of compassion, generosity, and empathy.Blake is survived by his mother, Jennie Lee Synowski, four siblings, Rick, Roger, Rosemary, Sheryl Ann , eight nephews and nieces, and six great nephews and nieces. His memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Pathways Community Church, 9638 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA 92071. Donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society to PAWS or to the Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 2000, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Loma Linda School of Dentistry-Dept of Periodontics.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019