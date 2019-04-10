Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Dolores Bruemmer January 25, 1927 - March 30, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Dolores D. Bruemmer, 92, formerly of Rancho Bernardo, CA, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Crystal Lake, IL. She was born January 25, 1927 in Syracuse, MO, to Henry and Della Bernice (ne Cooper) Daniels. Dolores married Robert O. Bruemmer on October 21, 1950 in CA. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Janet (Doug) Hyser, and Nancy (Doug) Schippel; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Burke, Michael Hyser, Jonathon (Taylor) Hyser, Blake Schippel, and Adam Schippel; her great-grandchildren, Evan and Henry Burke; and her nieces, Valerie (Donald) Bennett, and Kimberly (Mike) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her mother; and her stepfather, Raymond Hull. Interment will be private in San Diego. Memorial contributions in her name may be given to Rancho Bernardo Community Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
