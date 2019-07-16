Dolores C. Isenberg San Diego Dolores's courageous battle with cancer ended July 6th, 2019. She was born September 24th, 1929 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the youngest of Louis and Hattie Deja's nine children. She grew up on their "ranch" just outside of St. Marie's. Dolores loved to ride, shoot, and fish but she loved school too and was a member of the National Honor Society. Dolores attended college in Tacoma, WA before beginning her nearly 40 year career with Pacific Bell. She was a gifted and well loved manager and retired in 1988. Dolores was devoted to her community and her church, St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Dolores is best remembered as a mother who loved and supported her children through very difficult times and as a fiercely independent woman who was able to embody strength in the face of overwhelming obstacles. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Hattie Deja, her husband SSgt Larry Clark USMC, MIA on the last day of the Korean War, and her eight older siblings. Dolores is survived by her three sons, Craig, John, and Mark, her six grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel, Megan, Trevor, Lindsey, and Tyler, and her four great-grandchildren, Miriam, Bridget, James, and Holly. A service for Dolores will be held at Dearborn Memorial Park in Poway, California. Please contact John Isenberg (206) 601-4524 for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ."Let the beauty you love be what you do." Rumi September 24, 1929 - July 6, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019