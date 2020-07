Dolores was a special friend and neighbor. Smart and sweet. Always kind and understanding. I will dearly miss her. She will be missed by all her knew her. I always admired her strong faith. I would ask her advice because I considered her a very wise person. She would always give me an honest answer and I learned much from her. After reading her obituary I realized she had a very full life. She would have been 90 in September. Semper Fi and rest in peace, Dolores. Love you.

Norma Westmoreland