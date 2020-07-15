Dolores Dee Baucher January 12, 1945 - July 7, 2020 San Diego Dolores Mae Skinner was born in Rockford, Ill, to Grant and Ramona Skinner and moved to Huntington Park, CA, before school age. Her family included older sister, Patricia Skinner Aguirre, younger brother, Gary Skinner (deceased) and younger sister, Marilyn Skinner Stone. Everyone called her Dee. She attended St. Matthias elementary school in Huntington Park and Pius X high school in Downey. As a young woman she worked for Pacific Bell. Dee married, Bill Baucher in 1968. Mother to three children, David Baucher (Jenny Baucher), Jonathan Baucher (deceased), and Kelly Baucher Kangas (Erik Kangas). She welcomed her World War II veteran uncle, Eddie to live with the family for over 30 years, caring for him throughout his senior years as his caretaker.Dee moved to San Diego in 1980, and shortly after became a travel agent. She worked 35 years, ending her career at Kahala travel. She planned countless travel adventures for family, friends and clients. Some of her personal favorite destinations included Italy, Paris and Hawaii. She always returned with hilarious stories and a new appreciation for a place's beauty, culture, and history. She found beauty in simple things like an aging covered bridge or patch of wildflowers. She organized an annual trip for three life long friends. For over 20 years she also organized an annual trip to Las Vegas with her close San Diego friends. She even planned grandma trips with close family and their grandkids.Dee was beloved "Grandee" to Carter, Coral, Amanda and Emily. This was the light of her life. She cared for Carter and Coral several days a week from a very young age. Dee was her grandkids biggest cheerleader, sitting front and center for a performance or sporting event. She was always up for a weekend getaway ordering room service, a day at the beach or pool (even though she couldn't swim), a hand of cards, and always dessert! She wanted to be in her grandkids "top five" of favorite people - she easily was their favorite person!An avid reader, Dee traded books with everyone and volunteered in her grandkids elementary school classrooms for reading programs and middle school library. She enjoyed playing and watching tennis. She loved a glass of wine or margarita, while laughing with those she loved. Dee's family and friends describe her as full of life and love; she was larger than life and had an infectious laugh. She was warm and welcoming - even inviting her great-nephew to live with her while he attended SDSU. She loved calling him her "roommate". She showed her love with true interest and concern for others; she was great about keeping up with family and friends, even if separated by distance. She deeply believed friends were a blessing in life. Dee was truly the fabric of the Bauchers, Kangases, her sisters, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She created a strong tribe! Everything she stood for and believed in is delicately woven into everyone she cared for.Diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2019, Dee bravely battled for eight months before succumbing to the cancer that had taken over her liver. Dee fought like a warrior and taught her kids and grandkids what strength, faith, and love look like. She was a very special and memorable mother, grandee, sister, aunt, and dear friend, who will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be planned for 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store