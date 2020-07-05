Dolores Hope Hopkins Coleman July 29, 1930 - June 3, 2020 San Diego Hope, the tenth child and first daughter of Clifford Jennings and Amy Julia Cook Hopkins, was born on July 29, 1930, in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. She graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1948, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. Following her graduation from Greenville College, she married Robert William Coleman, a Greenville College classmate, on August 11, 1951, in Greenville, Illinois. She received a M. Ed. Degree from the University of Illinois in 1958. She taught school in Moweaqua, Illinois; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Edwardsville, Illinois. She retired from San Diego City Schools in 1991, where she had worked as an accountant, in community relations and as an administrative assistant at Hoover High School. In September 1991, she began work with the National Association for Year-Round Education. She retired as Deputy Director of NAYRE in February 1995.Hope and Bob had two children, Jerald Alan, born January 30, 1958, and Julie Ann, born September 7, 1968, and adopted October 10, 1968. Julie was deceased on November 26, 1986.Hope's growing up years with eleven brothers, playing bottle caps, baseball and basketball, prepared her for college athletics where she played varsity softball and basketball.During her adult life, Hope has been very involved in community service. Much of Hope' s volunteer efforts were dedicated to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in San Diego, where she served as Lay Leader, Church Council Chair, and Finance Chair, as well as in many other leadership roles. She chaired the Education Commission that established St. Mark's Nursery School in 1968. She was selected by her community to serve on the San Diego City Schools Integration Commission when the schools were court ordered to desegregate. She served as Chairperson of the Early Childhood Education Committee during the implementation of Early Childhood Education into the San Diego City Schools. The National Conference of Christians and Jews was the recipient of her service on their Education Committee for several years during the 1980's. While an employee of City Schools, Hope served on the Board of Directors of their Community Service Association. She was a member of the Board of Directors for San Diego County Mothers Against Drunk Driving for 12 years following the death of her daughter, Julie, in a drunk driving crash.Hope has been recognized many times for her efforts in the community. Some of those include being honored by United Methodist Women, Holmes Elementary and Hale Junior High School PTA's and Balboa Little League for her dedicated service. Hope was honored by the San Diego City Schools Administrators Association in 1979, The San Diego Kiwanis Club in 1980, and received the NCO "Honor Roll: Friends of NCO" Award in 1982 for her leadership in City Schools integration program. Hope was nominated by Hoover High School as Classified Employee of the Year for San Diego City Schools in 1991. She was named San Diego Delta Kappa Gamma Woman of Achievement in 1992, and received their Community Service Award in 2002. Hope was presented the National Leadership Award by the National Association for Year-Round Education in 1995. She was nominated by MADD San Diego for the National MADD Golden Achievement Award (Volunteer of the Year) in 2000. She received the Paige/Pamela Roark Award as the MADD San Diego County 2003 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. In 2005, she received the National Association for Year-Round Education's highest honor, the Four Seasons Award, "for her continuing and outstanding contributions to the development of Year Round Education as a philosophy and to the work of NAYRE" This award constitutes a NAYRE "Hall of Fame." Hope and Bob were selected as two of one hundred Greenville College graduates from over 14,000 alumni, for the Greenville College Centennial Award in 1992. They were recognized by their church as Lay Couple of the year in 1998 and by MADD National as Difference Makers in 2000. Hope and Bob were honored by the San Diego County Ecumenical Council in January 2001 with the Annual Award for their contribution to the cause of Christian Unity in San Diego County.Hope enjoyed her involvement in professional organizations and social groups, including membership in the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society where she served as treasurer of her chapter and held membership in the American Association of University Women for over forty years. She and Bob were charter members of their church social group, TNT (Twenties N Thirties), which they joined in their twenties!Traveling was the passion of both Hope and Bob. They traveled to all 50 states of the US, most of Europe and a number of Asian countries. Hope also enjoyed reading, gardening, entertaining, Padre baseball games and keeping in touch with her extended family.Hope will be remembered for her commitment to her Christian faith, keeping her immediate family as a top priority, her dedication to the keeping the extended family connected through starting the family directory in 1974, and promoting the tri-annual family reunions, her organizational skills, and her hospitality.Hope is survived by her son, Jerald, daughter-in-law, Aline, granddaughter, Rhianna, grandson, Robert, granddaughter-in-law, Ritu, and great-grandson Liam.The Celebration of Life event has not been scheduled. A date will be selected as the current pandemic evolves. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Marks Memorial Fund or MADD San Diego.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store