Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Jean Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Jean Steele Obituary
Dolores Jean Doe' Steele February 23, 1934 - September 26, 2019 Alpine Dolores Steele, known to her friends as Doe, passed away in her sleep on September 26. She was born in Warren, Ohio, on February 23, 1934. Doe had a very active life married to her husband, Ted, for 60 years, travelling with him all over Europe and the Far East. She was very good at all she endeavored from tennis to making her own clothes to gourmet cooking, all of which she loved. She especially loved her horse and the many camping trips they took throughout Southern California and neighboring states. No services will be held beyond private family. Doe will be remembered and loved by her husband, her three children and five grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.