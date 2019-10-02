|
Dolores Jean Doe' Steele February 23, 1934 - September 26, 2019 Alpine Dolores Steele, known to her friends as Doe, passed away in her sleep on September 26. She was born in Warren, Ohio, on February 23, 1934. Doe had a very active life married to her husband, Ted, for 60 years, travelling with him all over Europe and the Far East. She was very good at all she endeavored from tennis to making her own clothes to gourmet cooking, all of which she loved. She especially loved her horse and the many camping trips they took throughout Southern California and neighboring states. No services will be held beyond private family. Doe will be remembered and loved by her husband, her three children and five grandchildren.
