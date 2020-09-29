Jeff and I are so saddened learning of Doe's passage. She was a role model for so many. A stanch supporter of her Husband and his service to our country. Mentor to many of the women who's Husbands served at Ted's side. A Lady like no other. She will be missed by so many. To Jeff and I she was an example of Friends are Friends no matter how many miles or year separate us. She will be missed by many and her spirit will remain with us forever.