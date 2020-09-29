Dee smile and great nature were a gift of friendship. Ted and Doe were a wonderful couple. It was a joy to be with them during Ted's tour of duty in Virginia Beach. VA. Remembering, Dee passed too soon.
Dorcas Helfant-Browning
Friend
February 23, 2020
Doe was a beautiful, charming and caring woman. Doe and Ted made a positive impact when Ted was at Ocean USN Air bass in Virginia Beach, VA. So sorry to hear of her passing in. 2019.
Dorcas Helfant-Browning
Dorcas Helfant-Browning
October 4, 2019
Jeff and I are so saddened learning of Doe's passage. She was a role model for so many. A stanch supporter of her Husband and his service to our country. Mentor to many of the women who's Husbands served at Ted's side. A Lady like no other. She will be missed by so many. To Jeff and I she was an example of Friends are Friends no matter how many miles or year separate us. She will be missed by many and her spirit will remain with us forever.
