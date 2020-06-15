Dolores Louise Merritt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Louise Dee' Merritt May 11, 1932 - June 6, 2020 Spring Valley Dolores L. Merritt died peacefully at home from lung cancer. She was born in Winona, Mn., daughter of Cleo and Pansy (Haskett) Papenfuss.Dee was married to Arthur W. Merritt for 46 years.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Milton who was killed in action in the Korean conflict.She is survived by her husband Arthur Merritt, her brother Delbert Papenfuss of Mn., sister Rita Nilles of El Cajon, Daughters Debra and husband Walter Hoyt of In., Michelle and husband William Neaves of In., sons Michael Moore Ca., Steven and wife Merve Moore of Ca., Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Dee enjoyed crafts and making jewelry that she sold on Ebay., She taught water aerobics to seniors. Her cooking skills were unmatched. Thankfully she documented her recipes in a self-made book. She was a giving person. She spent the last chapter of her life crocheting beanies for cancer patients. She will be deeply missed. She made a positive impact on all those who crossed paths with her.A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. The family will reach out when a date is finalized.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved