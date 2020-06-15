Dolores Louise Dee' Merritt May 11, 1932 - June 6, 2020 Spring Valley Dolores L. Merritt died peacefully at home from lung cancer. She was born in Winona, Mn., daughter of Cleo and Pansy (Haskett) Papenfuss.Dee was married to Arthur W. Merritt for 46 years.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Milton who was killed in action in the Korean conflict.She is survived by her husband Arthur Merritt, her brother Delbert Papenfuss of Mn., sister Rita Nilles of El Cajon, Daughters Debra and husband Walter Hoyt of In., Michelle and husband William Neaves of In., sons Michael Moore Ca., Steven and wife Merve Moore of Ca., Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Dee enjoyed crafts and making jewelry that she sold on Ebay., She taught water aerobics to seniors. Her cooking skills were unmatched. Thankfully she documented her recipes in a self-made book. She was a giving person. She spent the last chapter of her life crocheting beanies for cancer patients. She will be deeply missed. She made a positive impact on all those who crossed paths with her.A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. The family will reach out when a date is finalized.



