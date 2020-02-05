|
|
Dolores Salem Fry August 24, 1932 - January 30, 2020 San Marcos Dolores Salem Fry, born on August 24, 1932, native of Pittsburgh, Pa., entered eternal rest on January 30, 2020 in San Marcos, Ca., with her family by her side. Her husband, Richard F. Fry, predeceased her in 1996. Dolores was the daughter of Naif and Susan Salem. She had five brothers and four sisters: John (Ann), Ann (Mike Aber), Amelia (Tracy Young), Alice (Bob Ayoob), William (Sophie/Miriam), Michael (Dorothy/Esther), Rose, George (Erica/Helen) and Richard (Gloria). Dolores relocated in 1952 to Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life Richard (Dick) on a golf course. They were married September 22, 1962. Dolores was a partner in Karma Fashions, a wholesale ladies accessory business for 21 years until her retirement in 1974. In 1977, she and Dick chose to spend their retirement years in San Marcos. During her years in San Marcos, Dolores was a volunteer for Palomar Hospital for 14 years, Elizabeth Hospice for 12 years, Senior Well Being for 5 years, and served on the Board of her HOA for two years. Besides her volunteering, she and Dick enjoyed traveling with their friends, visiting 27 countries around the world. Dolores had a zest for life, a genuine interest in people, and was always there when her family needed her. Whether it was her parents, her siblings, her many nieces & nephews, or her many friends in her life, Dolores was always there with a helping hand and a kind word. Dolores leaves behind a family of many nieces, nephews and grandnieces & nephews who love her and will miss her dearly. Godspeed Auntie, till we meet again. There will be a celebration of Dolores' life on February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Brothers Mortuary at 435 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. in San Marcos, Ca. A reception will follow at the La Moree Estates Club House at 1175 La Moree Rd. in San Marcos. Dolores had requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at Elizabeth Hospice in Escondido, Ca., or to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020