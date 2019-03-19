Dolores Sanchez Bartolome September 15, 1932 - March 5, 2019 LAS VEGAS Dolores Sanchez Bartolome died peacefully on March 5, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 86.Dolores is survived by her children, Elivia, Elaine and Earle; and siblings, Adelaida and Josefina. She was preceded in death by husband, Alfonso, and daughter, Elora.Dolores was born on September 15, 1932, in Caloocan City, Philippines, to Emilio and Virginia Sanchez. She married her first love, Alfonso in 1961. The couple was blessed with four beautiful children who remember her as a kind, gentle, patient and hard-working mother who encouraged them to do what makes them happy.Dolores was an avid seamstress and cook and loved hosting family holidays. She was an active and dedicated member of the Catholic Church and often volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Escondido.A memorial is scheduled for Monday, March 25th from 5:30 8:30 PM at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church hall in Scripps Ranch. The funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26th, 10:00 AM at St. Gregory The Great with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dolores' life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary