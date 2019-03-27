Dolores Santana Roman September 28, 1941 - March 21, 2019 San Diego Dolores Santana Roman, loving wife, devoted mother of four, and beloved grandmother to 10 grandsons, died on March 21, 2019. She was 77. Born to Jesus and Maria Luz Santana in Guadalajara, Mexico, Dolores moved to the United States as a teenager. She lived in Oxnard before settling down in San Diego with her husband Cristobal, where they raised four children, who collectively provided her with ten consecutive grandsons. She was known for her loving devotion to her Catholic faith, her contagious laugh, and for effortlessly making the best enchiladas available in the greater San Diego area. She loved Scrabble and crosswords, walks around Chollas Lake, andmore than anythingthe family that surrounded her for her entire life. Dolores is survived by her husband of 54 years, Cristobal; her four children, Norma (Jos), Daniel, Edward (Carri), and Sylvia (Kahil); her grandsons, Jos Luis (Laura), Carlos, Jesse, Miguel, Nicolas, Matthew, Daniel, Samuel, George, and Christopher. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary