Dominic Dick' Colangelo November 18, 1930 - April 18, 2019 San Diego Dominic "Dick" Colangelo passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, surrounded with love by his family and friends. He was born November 18, 1930, in Buffalo, New York, to Marco and Rose Colangelo.He is survived by his children Rosemary Belluso, Mark (Rebecca), John (Tina), Jacqueline Campbell (Cal), 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, brother, Franklin (Judith), many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Dick moved to San Diego in 1963. He was a professional musician specializing in the playing of the saxophone and vibraphone. Having played 4 years at the famous "Anchor Bar" in Buffalo every weekend and for 12 years, he played at the Hotel Del Coronado as the leader of the house band. In addition, while serving in the Army National Guard and as a member of the marching band he played at President Eisenhower's Presidential Inauguration.He was a well known and highly respected expert in the wine industry with over 55 plus years of experience in that industry. He was an Associate Professor teaching wine classes at UCSD, UC San Marcos, Mira Costa and Grossmont Colleges.A celebration of life will be held on May 31, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the First Church of Nazarene, 3901 Lomaland Drive, San Diego, CA 92106. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019