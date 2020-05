We were saddened to learn of Dick's passing. His knowledge, enthusiasm and passion for the world of wine inspired many, including my wife and I, to become more involved in the industry. I know of several people who went through the Wine Program at Mira Costa, starting with Dick's tasting and evaluation classes, who went on to establish vineyards, work for producers, or advance their careers in hospitality. His breadth of knowledge was impressive and the devotion of his repeat students (he taught three different courses) is a testament to his approach to his work. He is missed.

David and Karen Booth