Obituary Condolences Flowers Dominic John Alessio October 8, 1941 - April 2, 2019 San Diego We mourn the passing of a great man, Dominic John Alessio. On Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 9:37pm Dominic passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dominic "Bud" Alessio was born in San Diego, California, October 8, 1941 to John S. and Edna Alessio. He attended Grossmont High School and the University of Arizona, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He returned to San Diego to establish his career and marry his high school sweetheart, Katherine (Kay) Blessing. Bud and Kay were married June 20th, 1965 - 54 years ago in the Immaculata at the University of San Diego, where his four children, Dominique, Elise, John and Ashley received degrees and where all the families' sacred sacraments were celebrated.Bud was a businessman, real estate investor and restaurant owner/operator. He started as a young man in high school working at family operated properties which included Aqua Caliente Race Track in Tijuana, the Hotel Del Coronado and the Kona Kai Club where he started the Voyager Restaurant and Bar, home of the first "two-drinks-for-the-price-of-one" special. Forging friendships and creating lasting relationships, Bud went on to run the Bull and Bear Restaurant on 5th Avenue, while simultaneously opening Mister A's Restaurant atop the Fifth Avenue Financial Center. He also owned Aspen Mining Company, Deliquery, Bull and Bear in El Cajon and the largest catering company in San Diego, A's Carriage Trade Catering. Bud's passion was horse racing. He served as the President of Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Racing Association (PCQHRA) for 25 years and was an Honorary Vice President of the American Quarter Horse Association. Under Bud's watch, the PCQHRA managed the successful Los Alamitos Equine Sale and introduced major Quarter Horse racing events and regulations for the betterment of the sport and racing community. This passion for horse racing started when he was an active investor of Ruidoso Downs and Sunland Park in the early 1970's. It was at Ruidoso Downs where he initiated the World's Richest Million Dollar Futurity', the largest pay-out at that time. After the sale of the tracks, Bud became a quarter horse owner and breeder with many celebrated victories. Most of all, Bud enjoyed the social aspect of horse racing and the genuine friendships he made.Even though Bud was busy running several businesses, he was a dedicated family man. He coached his daughter's soccer teams, chauffeured and stood on the sidelines to cheer for his children and grandchildren. While his kids were growing up, he mandated Friday evening dinners, labeled Talk-Eat-Scram' where all his kids had to be in attendance throughout their childhood and teen years. He listened to each one as they shared their lives, hopes and aspirations. He taught his children to work hard, be loyal, be honest and to never give up.Bud was known for his generous spirit and was an active contributor in the community and civic interests. He was proud to serve Chief Kolender in the Honorary Sheriffs Association, was an active member of the board of Catholic Social Services and the Young Presidents' Organization.Bud had a fierce loyalty to his friends. He was proud of a group he co-founded called T13, which was a close-knit group of guys who were bonded as brothers and shared their friendship throughout their lives. He looked forward to his Wednesday night table at Mister A's where he shared a glass of wine with his close friends. Bud was preceded in death by his father, John S., his mother, Edna, and his sister, Rose Marie. He is survived by his wife, Kay, sisters, Tina Cutri, and Tina Marie Cheslock, his four children and their spouses, Dominique Alessio Nielander and husband, Stephen Nielander, Elise Alessio Norman and husband, Roger Norman, John Alessio and wife, Sofia Alessio, Ashley Alessio Muncey and husband, Edward Muncey, grandchildren: Kate Nielander, John Nielander, Dominic Muncey, Michael Muncey, Paulina Alessio, and Andrea Alessio.Bud will be missed at the Los Alamitos Race Track, horse sales and the paddocks that he loved so much; the Wednesday evenings with friends at Mister A's; and the daily lunches at Table 81' where he was joined every Friday by his son John, many times with his nephew and if they were lucky, other family members. Bud was a successful businessman but the great riches came from: a family he was proud of, a beautiful wife with whom he shared his entire life, and lasting, loyal friendships.the pillars of a Life-Well-Lived'!Private services will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be made in loving memory of Dominic J. Alessio to the Quarter Horse Benevolent Charity Foundation, 11278 Los Alamitos Blvd. #243, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, (714) 820-2800 or Dominic J. Alessio Memorial Fund at the University of San Diego School of Business. Gifts may be directed to the Office of Business Development, USD School of Business, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110 or electronic gifts can also be made via the USD securewebsite: http://www.sandiego.edu/dominicalessio. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019