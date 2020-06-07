Don Marvin Pinky' Williams January 9, 1955 - May 25, 2020 Chula Vista Don Marvin Williams went to be with Jesus Monday, May 25th. He was born January 9, 1955 in Hutchinson, KS to William Williams and Eleanor Williams. Due to his dad being in the Navy, he lived in Greenville, SC, Key West, FL, and Chula Vista, CA. He lived the last 57 years in Chula Vista.He graduated from Castle Park High School in 1973 where for three years he was manager of the Trojan Football Team. He worked for Topaz Electronics for twelve years. He was a devoted caregiver for his dad and mom for 16 years.He loved dogs and always had one in his lap. He would be thrilled to know his dog, Sam, got an excellent home after his passing. He loved hit songs of the 50's and 60's and knew all the words as well as the history of each artist. He felt that he missed his calling of being a disk jockey. He also loved church hymns and gospel music by the Gaithers. He enjoyed watching sports. Besides football, he always looked forward to watching March Madness. He was a Chargers and Padres fan.He is survived by his sister, Marie, of Corona, CA and brother Jerry (Kay) of San Jose. He was also survived by two nieces Alison and Andrea of San Jose and two nephews Luke and Leif (Jessica) of Texas. Surviving great nieces are Tani (San Jose), and Hannah and Sara (TX).A memorial service will be on Friday, June 12 at 1 PM, located in Bonita, CA at Glen Abbey (Chapel of the Roses). Due to the Covid pandemic, there may be safe guidelines during the service.



