Donald A. Jones March 6, 1931 - May 14, 2020 Escondido Don was born in Belgian Congo, Africa to Seventh-day Adventist missionary parents and grew up in Africa and California.He graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School in 1957 and had a distinguished career as an OB-GYN physician for 50 years, beginning with the U.S. Army followed by private practice, primarily in Escondido. He was known for his caring interest in his patients.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Jones; their 4 children: Stephen Jones, MD, Thomas Jones, MD, Allison Harper, RN, Katherine Herber, RN; 11 surviving grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.He is remembered by his family as a hardworking, fun-loving and colorful personality who loved his family deeply. His Memorial Service will be held at the Escondido SDA Church, July 19, 10:30am.



