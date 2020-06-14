Donald A. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Jones March 6, 1931 - May 14, 2020 Escondido Don was born in Belgian Congo, Africa to Seventh-day Adventist missionary parents and grew up in Africa and California.He graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School in 1957 and had a distinguished career as an OB-GYN physician for 50 years, beginning with the U.S. Army followed by private practice, primarily in Escondido. He was known for his caring interest in his patients.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Jones; their 4 children: Stephen Jones, MD, Thomas Jones, MD, Allison Harper, RN, Katherine Herber, RN; 11 surviving grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.He is remembered by his family as a hardworking, fun-loving and colorful personality who loved his family deeply. His Memorial Service will be held at the Escondido SDA Church, July 19, 10:30am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved