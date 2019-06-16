Home

Donald Alfred Cox February 14, 1928 - May 24, 2019 SAN DIEGO Don, as he was known to family and friends, passed peacefully in the home he shared for 45 years with his wife, Celia Sue Cox. He is survived by four children, Janet Westrup of Myrtle Creek, OR, Terry Cox of Descanso, CA, Kimi Donovan of Prescott, AZ and Kristie Fields of Pembroke, VA. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kirk Miller of El Cajon. He leaves behind numerous grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. Don will be long remembered for his easy manner, quick smile, his love of nature and history and his many years playing Senior League softball in La Mesa. He was a World War II Navy veteran and had a long career as a land surveyor in San Diego county.The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019
