|
|
Donald Anderson Raiser January 18, 1926 - December 10, 2019 Oceanside It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Donald A. Raiser on December 10, 2019, due to effects of mesothelioma. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 64 years, Betty; daughter, Jeanne R. Regello, several nephews, a niece and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was predeceased by his son, Don Jr.; daughter, Jody R. Storey, and beloved grandson, Benton Regello. Don was born January 18, 1926 in Martinez, CA, ("Where my mother was"). The family moved to Victorville where he graduated from high school in January 44. He was accepted in the Navy V12 program and was in officer training school at the University of Illinois when WWII ended. Later he became an electrical contractor and owned two liquor stores. Don enjoyed learning about nature, RVing, golf, bowling, building and flying model airplanes, and keeping up with business and political news. He was generous, honest and very determined. At his express direction, no services will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019