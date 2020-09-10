Donald Bruce Walker

July 24, 1945 - August 15, 2020

San Diego

Bruce Walker passed away unexpectedly at his Point Loma home on August 15, 2020, at the age of 75.Bruce was born Donald Bruce Walker on July 24, 1945, in San Diego to Donald and Velma Walker. He graduated from Point Loma High in 1963 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 until 1971.While at Point Loma, Bruce launched his wrestling career which eventually culminated in winning the 1963 San Diego-CIF Wrestling Championships in his weight class. Bruce was an amazing athlete and still holds the record for the fastest pin, at 13 seconds, ever recorded at Point Loma High. He also ran Track and Cross Country at PLHS.In later years, Bruce went on to help high school coaches teach basic wrestling moves and become a referee. He was very interested in the wrestling world of competition. He also played competitively in local and regional badminton tournaments up until recently. Bruce always had a passion for photography, for which he received numerous awards and commendations. He also loved surfing and was a regular at Ocean Beach, where he had many friends and acquaintances. As a result of his pleasant personality, he was well-liked by many. Bruce is survived by his sisters Joyce Walker of Santa Ysabel and Janice Stearns, who resides in Washington State, his long-time girlfriend Sadia Yasin, his nephew Chris Stearns, grand-niece Ellie Stearns, and a number of cousins and special friends. Bruce will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Arrangements are with Bayview Crematory and Burial Services in Clairemont Mesa.



