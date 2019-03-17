Donald C. Bickel September 16, 1933 - March 5, 2019 BONITA Donald C. Bickel, 85, of Bonita passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 5, 2019, at Naval Medical Center Balboa. He battled MDS and ultimately Leukemia over the past five years, all while working in his real estate business nearly every day until this past December.Mr. Bickel was born in the tiny town of Big Bow, Kansas during depressed times. He was the third of four sons, and spent the majority of his childhood in Dodge City. His two older brothers were seven and thirteen years his senior, so Dad and the youngest, Dean, spent the most time together. Dad has been the sole survivor of his family for the last 24 years. His oldest brother Roy, passed in 1971 at the age of 51, Dean in 1988 at the age of 52, and Ray Richard at age 70 in 1995. He missed his parents and brothers very much. Dad graduated from Dodge City High School in 1951, where he excelled both academically and in sports. Dodge City "Red Demon" Football games were broadcast on local radio throughout Southwest Kansas, and there was frequent mention of "Big Don Bickel in on the play!" After graduation, Dad joined the Marine Corps, and attended Fort Hays State University where he earned his degree and commission as a Marine Officer. During his 23 year career, he served in all five Marine Divisions as an artillery officer, retiring in 1975 at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal (V) while deployed on a combat tour in Viet Nam.After retirement from the Marine Corps, Dad pursued his passion for real estate. He worked as a sales agent for a short period of time, but soon became a broker, and opened his first Century 21 Franchise in Bonita. He later opened another in South San Diego. The 70's and 80's were his prime. By the early 90's, he concentrated mostly on property management, and real estate investments. He was the perfect example of a "self-made" man. Known for a strong work ethic, his ability to teach and manage touched many lives. Clients and agents he worked with always knew he was there for them, especially on July 9, 1993 which tragedy struck at his Bonita Office. It was a normal day until the estranged husband of a real estate agent entered and asked to see his wife. Shortly after, he shot her several times. Dad's nephew, Rick Bickel, without hesitation, physically attacked the armed suspect. With assistance from Dad and Richard Church, the assailant was subdued and detained for the police. He was heavily armed with several weapons. The words of now retired Chula Vista Police Captain Ross Withers read, "Thank God they were able to subdue him".Don is survived by his children, Cindy Arroyo of Chula Vista, Bradley Bickel (Valerie) of El Cajon, and Cheryl Bickel of Santee. He will be missed by his 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and step-daughters, Heather Stewart (Henry) from Virginia, Robin Stewart of San Diego, and Bonnie Stewart-Auzins (Norm) of Portland, Oregon. He will also be missed by Jeanne McCarthy Bickel and her sons, Joe, John, Jeff and Jason and their families.Our family would like to thank the entire staff who cared for him at NMC Balboa over the years, special recognition goes to his favorite, Nurse Jennifer. Also, a heart felt thank you to his friends and wonderful employees at Hometown Buffet in National City, where he dined almost daily, as well as the staff and friends he knew at 7 Mile Casino in Chula Vista.GlenAbbeysandiego.com Viewing March 24, 2019 at 5pm -9pm, Funeral Services March 25, 2019, 10am-11am. Military Honor Services at Miramar, March 25, 2019 at 12:30pm.Reception at the Chula Vista Elks Lodge #2011, 901 Elks Lane. Chula Vista 91910. 1pm-4pm. Doors open at 11:30am Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary