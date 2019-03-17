San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Donald Harding
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Miramar National Cemetery
Donald C. Harding

Donald C. Harding Obituary
Donald C. Harding January 2, 1929 - March 7, 2019 SAN DIEGO Donald C. Harding passed away March 7, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.Don was born in Elgin, Illinois on January 2, 1929.Don enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. He served one year in Korea and was discharged in 1954. Don and his wife, Welda (Parkinson) were married in 1952, she survives. Surviving also are his three children, Leatha, Debra and Don Jr., six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be at the Miramar National Cemetery on March 20, 2019 at 9:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
