|
|
Donald C. Don' Smutz May 27, 1927 - August 26, 2019 Carlsbad Dad traded his sea-legs for wings peacefully at home on Aug. 26th, 2019 with his wife and soulmate Patricia by his side. Born in Los Angeles to Rollin and Virginia, he is survived by his wife Pat, two children by a previous marriage, Laura Munson (Jim) and Marc Lindshield (Luna), one stepson by a previous marriage, John Showers (Patty), seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he returned to attended USC for his education in Accounting and became a CPA. Don moved to San Diego County in 1961 where he contributed to numerous boards and organizations, none as dear to his heart as the development of the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park where he was a longtime Trustee. Don was also the President of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. Dad's real passion was Boater Safety, joining the US Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCG-Aux) in 1978, he quickly climbed the ranks, educating himself and others on his way to the top as National Department Chief for Vessel Examination, a post he held for 13 years. During that time, he was also the USCG's representative on the Underwriters Laboratories Technical Standards Panel for Life Jackets, Fire Protection, and the American Boat and Yacht Council. Don was also awarded CA "Boater of the Year" THREE times. The number of lives impacted and potentially saved by his countless public classes, Military Safety Stand downs, and community events is unmeasurable. It was during his USCG-Aux service, he met and eventually married his Soulmate Pat, the love of his life and with whom they traveled and trained thousands of additional Aux leaders Nationwide, having also advised developing programs Worldwide, together they retired the USCG-Aux with over 80 years combined service. Don and Pat traveled the World extensively, always exploring and supporting Wildlife preservation in step with their tireless support of the San Diego Zoo Global Mission. Hawaii was their second home for six weeks every year, living and embracing the Aloha Spirit. A celebration of Life and Memorial with Military Honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery Pavilion (5795 Nobel Dr, San Diego) on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2pm. Casual Aloha Attire is invited and in lieu of flowers, we'd invite you to make a tax-free donation to San Diego Zoo Global (sandiegozoo.org/memorial.) in the name of Smutz Family Trust. Fair winds and following seas Dad, Thank you for 92 years of Love, Life, and Laughter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019