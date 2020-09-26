1/1
Donald C. Smutz
1927 - 2019
In memory of Donald C. Smutz.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Miramar National Cemetery Pavilion
September 30, 2019
Don and Pat Smutz were the first people my husband Dave and I met when we moved from Virginia to Carlsbad. I served on our Homeowners board with Don as President for a number of years. We enjoyed many Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners lovingly cooked by Pat. He will be missed.
Barbara Thurman
