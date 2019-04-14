Home

Donald Fenton June 16, 1939 - April 9, 2019 Vista Donald "Rabbit" Fenton, 79, of Vista, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday the 9th, with family beside him. Born June 16, 1939 in Pasadena, CA, he lived most of his life in Vista. Don was a driver for Superior Ready Mix for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; his parents, Harold and Effie, and sister, Barbara Pimkowski. He is survived by daughters, Georgia Lee, DeAna Fenton, and Wendy (Rob) Hoffard; grandchildren, Lisa Lee, Kelsea, Trevor Wolleson, and Blake Hoffard; great-grandchildren, Raymond and Alyvia; sister, Betty (Pat) Best; brother-in-law, Joe Pimkowski, and special friend, Jan Iller.Services will be held Tuesday, April 16th, at 1:30pm at the San Marcos Cemetery, 1021 Mulberry Dr., San Marcos, CA 92069.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
