Donald Frederic Don' Costello November 8, 1948 - March 6, 2020 Carlsbad Don Costello was born November 8, 1948. He grew up in San Francisco and was an active member of the Olympic club from childhood on.He graduated from UC Hastings Law School and practiced as a highly esteemed trial lawyer in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. One of his cases was selected to be heard by the California Supreme Court. Dons successfully represented his client, and it changed case law. Don also taught on a part-time basis at Stanford and UC Hastings law schools.In 1993 Don created the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a very highly regarded agency for certifing the top trial lawyers of America.Don loved to race Porsche's and won multiple annual awards in his beloved red 911s.Don survived several severe traumas during his lifetime, including being diagnosed with Hodgkins Disease at age 20 and losing his beloved only son Eric in an accident. His strength and depth of character allowed him to overcome these insufferable losses. He inspired us all by his resilience and passion for life. He had a delightful sense of humor, was very affectionate, always thoughtful, generous, and very intelligent.Through his work as an attorney, Don fought for the underdog, and touched many peoples lives, leaving them much better for having known him.Don is survived by his loving wife, Pam Kennedy Costello, grandson, Taylor Costello, stepdaughters, Shannon Hughes, Kim Lockheimer, her children, Erik, Eli, Alex, Arin and Hanna Lockheimer, stepson, Jeff Siegel, his children, Sarah and Jack as well as cousins, Bob Morrill, Dick Morrill, and Frni Breyer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store