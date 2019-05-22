Donald Guttman October 2, 1933 - May 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO He was raised in the Midwest and graduated the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in 1959. Following a residency program, he settled in San Diego and joined Anesthesia Service Medical Group in 1964. A special interest in pediatric anesthesia gave him an opportunity to participate with plastic surgical teams performing corrective surgery on children in Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador. Donald retired in 1994 and continued with a lifelong fascination for mountains of the world. His pursuits included hiking trips in the Swiss and French Alps, as well as the Patagonia region of the South American Andes. He was predeceased by Donna in 2006 after 46 years of marriage. He is now survived by his wife Elizabeth, to whom he was devoted and loved dearly. Survivors also include his sister Marlene and brother-in-law Burt. Niece Leora and family, as well as the Kidder family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by family and friends. Donations to Mercy Hospital Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 22, 2019