Donald Guttman
1933 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 19, 2020.
6 entries
October 9, 2019
To the family of Dr. Guttman,
It is with great sorrow to learn of his passing. It was only till to day that I not for him on the Web and found an obituary for him. I have had the honor in privilidge of servicing and maintaining his swimming pool for over 20 years. I enjoyed my conversations with him about his excursions into the wild and canoeing along many rivers and the sites that he shared with me. He was a very kind person and my heart is broken God-bless
Robert Halvin
Friend
June 6, 2019
Bruce and I met Donald in 1962. We lived next door to him and his wife. He was a great friend. Always interesting to talk to and always interested in what we had to say. Even though we relocated to Portland, Oregon, Don remained a good friend. I could always pick up the phone and we would pick up where we left off. He will be greatly missed!
Betty Buckner
June 1, 2019
I just found out about Donald's passing yesterday I moved to milwaukee because I have a new grand baby I hope you are doing well I was just going to call Donald not don't long ago but I've been going though alot with my health. Best wishes to you I know you loved him and he truly loved you..I still have the same number if you'd like to share Donald's last days if it's doesn't bother you too much 7026893855 much love and prayers Cindy carheel
Cindy Carheel
May 25, 2019
To the Guttman family. My family is sorry for your loss, may God give your family the strength to cope during this difficult time, also the care and love from others will make you feel that you are not alone. Proverbs 17:17 says "A true companion is loving all the time, and is a brother that is born for when there is distress."
May 23, 2019
Maura
Brereton Family
May 22, 2019
Much appreciation for the medical work Mr. Guttman took part in. Very sorry for Mr. Guttman's loved ones loss. -Isaiah 35: 5,6
