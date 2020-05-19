To the family of Dr. Guttman,

It is with great sorrow to learn of his passing. It was only till to day that I not for him on the Web and found an obituary for him. I have had the honor in privilidge of servicing and maintaining his swimming pool for over 20 years. I enjoyed my conversations with him about his excursions into the wild and canoeing along many rivers and the sites that he shared with me. He was a very kind person and my heart is broken God-bless

Robert Halvin

Friend