|
|
Donald H. Coordt February 26, 1938 - November 29, 2019 Del Mar Donald H. Coordt, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 29, 2019. A Del Mar local, Don was the dearly loved husband of Susie Coordt, devoted father to Kevin, Mark and Mary, and adored grandfather to Kaila, Kai, Shane, Parker, Nicholas, Kate, Gracie, Sophie and Sarah. Don was born in Hastings, Nebraska, in 1938 to Mary & Harold Coordt their first child and older brother to Bob. He moved to Los Angeles when he was a toddler and eventually attended the University of California at Berkeley, graduating with a degree in Architecture. Don enjoyed a long, successful career as an architect, much of it in and around Del Mar and San Diego. In addition to his career, Don was a watercolor and pottery artist, avid runner and all-around athlete. He competed in many triathlons including four World Championship Ironman triathlons in Hawaii. Don was active in the Del Mar community he loved and was a longtime member of the Del Mar Rotary Club. Through Rotary he donated his architectural skills designing school projects in Mexico. By donating his paintings for charity auctions and fundraisers, Don continued to give back to his community. Don will be remembered by family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor, well-timed one-liners, handwritten notes, unselfishness, integrity and passion for art and the outdoors. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Dec. 15th (more details https://everloved.com/memorial/donald-coordt/).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019