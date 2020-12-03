1/1
Donald H. Coordt
1938 - 2019
{ "" }
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 12, 2019
Don was a powerful influence on me as a young lawyer. In one of my first cases I represented a citizen group challenging a power plant project. I desperately needed an architect as an expert witness. I had asked many, and they all declined, not wanting to cross powerful interests. Don was the only one to say "yes," and I will never forget his sense of justice and his fearlessness. Later, I came to know him as a gentle soul, and as a fine painter. But, that first episode more than 40 years ago sticks with me and always will.
Dwight Worden
Friend
December 6, 2019
Don was a great contributor to the community in general and to the DMAC. That is where I had the privilege of meeting him and getting to appreciate his skill as a watercolorist and enjoy the presence of a truly fine gentleman. I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
Mark Sherman
