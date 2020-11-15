Donald H. See

March 20, 1945 - November 5, 2020

San Diego

Donald "Don" Henry See passed away peacefully on the morning of November 5, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Don was born to George Henry See and Eileen Ethel See (Waara) of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, on March 20, 1945.Don was drafted into the Army in 1965 and fought in the Vietnam War. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Michigan for a short period to attend college before moving to settle down in San Diego, California, permanently.Don graduated from San Diego State University in 1972 with a degree in civil engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of California.



After working at the U.S. Postal Service during college, Don was employed as an engineer with the County of San Diego until his retirement in 2008.



One of Don's passions included his beloved 1957 Ford Thunderbird, which he painstakingly restored a few years ago and utilized to fulfill a "bucket-list wish" of driving cross-country to his hometown of Sault Sainte Marie in 2018. He was a member of the Classic Thunderbird Club of San Diego and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post #3788) of San Diego. Don was an avid collector of coins, antiques, and old railroad pocket watches. He was also very talented at collecting friends, family, and laughs.Don is survived by his wife, Diane, and nine stepchildren, brother David, sister-in-law Diane, and his nephew and two nieces.In accordance with current pandemic restrictions, a small private service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, where he will be interred.



