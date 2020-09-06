Donald Hedges Don' Lake, Jr
October 6, 1955 - August 11, 2020
Encinita
Donald H. Lake, Jr. (Don) was born to Shirley and Captain Donald Hedges Lake, Sr., USN in Athens, Georgia. Don passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020 at his home in Encinitas, California. Don graduated from Coronado High School, received his BS from CSU, Chico, went to graduate school of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with an overall 90% examination assessment. His outstanding career with the State of California, was entirely in service to the Department of Business Oversight. Early 2020, he retired as a Senior Financial Institutions Examiner after almost 43 year of credits service. He was also a successful realtor, a longtime volunteer at Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, a Hospice volunteer at Veteran's Last Patrol in San Diego. Don served 8 years in the US Army/CA Army National Guard Reserves as an MP. Among his many achievements was his lifetime member as a Master Mason at Coronado Masonic Lodge and lifetime member of Phi Theta Kappa, an Honor Society.Don was respected for his integrity, humility and the love he had for people around him. Don's friends and colleagues remember him as caring and sensitive to those in need, yet not tolerant of those who would take advantage of the underdog. He was ready with a sharp wit and those who remember his oftentimes unique perspective on life called him Captain Ozone. One such colleague wrote the following: "Rest In Peace, Don. You left a Shining light wherever you wentwhether it was like a freight train in the middle of the night baring down on someone stuck on the track or a headlight beam guiding a friend toward a better solution. You could never be missed in a crowd-your energy could not be contained or silenced! Fly free now and know you are missed by us left behind in your dust. Until we meet again, my friend. Shine on! Shine on!" Don is remembered for his tenacious pursuit of fairness and his vision of a life where all people are treated with respect and honesty. Don leaves his mother, Shirley, his wife, Tiffany, his beloved cat, Bebe, and two sons and a daughter from his first marriage. The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, please make donation to your favorite charity
.