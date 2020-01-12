|
Donald Jack Davis May 21, 1946 - December 28, 2019 San Diego Born Daniel George Clancey in Nova Scotia, Canada, Don was adopted at birth and raised in Queens, New York City. He graduated from Newtown High School and joined the US Air Force, where he became a hydraulics specialist and spent most of his service at Hickam AFB in Hawaii. Two months before his discharge, he met Jan on Waikiki Beach. They married a year later and moved to New York City, where he worked as a longshoreman in Brooklyn. After their first son, Tom, was born, they moved to San Diego (where Jan had graduated from SDSU) and settled in Lemon Grove. A second son, Brian, arrived nearly three years later. Don worked over 30 years as a truck driver, mostly at Dixieline Lumber, retiring in 2009. He was always a car and train guy, working on his many projects over the years. He founded the West Coast Mini (Cooper) Club and enjoyed the friendships he made. His artistic talents decorated and furnished their restored 1895 farmhouse in Lemon Grove, where he spent his remaining years.Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, dementia, and other medical issues. His family thanks the wonderful people at Sharp Healthcare and Sharp Bonitaview Hospice for their loving care. Don leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Jan; sons, Tom (Tracy), Brian (Shari); granddaughter, Emma, and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on February 15. Contact Jan or Brian for details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020