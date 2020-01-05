|
Donald James Gruol November 13, 1942 - December 30, 2019 Del Mar Donald James Gruol, 77, passed away peacefully early in the morning of December 30, 2019, with his wife Donna by his side. Donald, the first of six children of Lester and Mary (Hines) Gruol, was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on November 13, 1942, later moving to Merrick, New York. He graduated with a BS and MS degree from the State University of New York at Albany. For several years he taught high school physics at Shaker High School, Colonie, New York, before continuing studies at the University of Chicago, where he graduated with a PhD in Biophysics in 1975. Donald was known for his work in cancer research, which was carried out at The National Institutes of Health, The Salk Institute and the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.After retiring from research, he volunteered at the Monarch School and Big Brother's program. He was active in sports and enjoyed attending theater and symphony performances.Donald is survived by his wife, Donna; brothers, Victor, Paul and Gregory, and sister, Marie (Gruol) Romeo. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Anne Manfre. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the St. James Catholic church, 625 S. Nardo, Solana Beach, CA. The family asks that you consider donations to the UC San Diego Shiley Marcos Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 9444 Medical Center Drive, Suite 1-100. La Jolla, CA, 92037-0948.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020