Donald Jene Fulham July 4, 1928 - February 28, 2019 San Diego Integrity. His never faltered. Love. He loved deeply, God, Country, Corps, Family. Right out of high school, in 1946, he stood in the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, CA., as a "boot". Completing his two years of service, he was honorably discharged and enrolled in Linfield College. When the Korean "Police Action" broke out, he joined the Marine Reserves and upon graduation returned to active duty as a Lieutenant and thus became a career Marine. He never looked back. Returning from Korea in 1954, he was assigned to two years of sea duty aboard the USS Intrepid. In 1955, he married Ann Gary. They subsequently had three children, Donna, Erin, and Gary. A variety of duty assignments followed; Montana, Camp Lejeune, NC, Quantico, VA, El Toro, CA, and three tours in Vietnam, where he commanded the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, also known as "the Walking Dead," so named for the intense and continuing unrelenting attacks they endured in 1967. He never forgot the lives lost there.Returning from Vietnam, he was sent to Quantico, VA, Hqtrs Marine Corps, DC Naval War College, and back to Camp Lejeune where he was promoted to Brig. General. In 1984, he returned to Korea as a Maj. General to serve on the staff of the Commander in Chief. In 1986, he was offered command of MCRD, San Diego, CA. He announced that he had started there and he would retire there. In 1988, he did just that. The ensuing years were happy and productive, being involved in several businesses and community projects.Years of back injuries, starting with high school and college football, not to forget 40 years as an infantry officer, would lead to disabling back pain in the past few years. He could no longer run in the hills that he so loved. He passed away holding Ann's hand.