He was our Commanding General when I was stationed at MCRD as a cook in 1986. I will never forget the the way the officers and senior enlisted on that facility really took care of their people. He, no doubt, led from the front.
Paul Culberson
Served In Military Together
July 3, 2019
Don was one of the finest lieutenants I ever had. A superb Marine. John W Haggerty Col USMC retired
June 30, 2019
Sincerest sympathy. Major John A. Bruhn MCRD
John Bruhn
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.