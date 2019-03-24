Dr. Donald Keith SAN DIEGO Don was born in Pasadena to his beloved parents Percy and Anna Keith. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Pasadena and Santa Clara University on a baseball scholarship. He married Marilyn Boler in 1952. In 1954, he earned his DDS from USC. In 1955, Don joined the Navy as a Medical Officer (Lieutenant) and moved his family to Ocean Beach. In 1957, he opened his 30+ year dental practice in North Park. Don loved all sports and was a scratch golfer. Over two decades, he won several City and County amateur golf championships earning him entry to the San Diego Sports Hall of Champions. He was a member of Stardust C.C. and later San Diego C.C. He really enjoyed horse racing at Del Mar. Don married Sharon Weir in 1976. In retirement, Don was a Hospice and Meals on Wheels volunteer delivering medicine and food. He enjoyed his Catholic faith, golf, horse racing and spending time with his family. He had a multitude of friends and patients who always said, "to know Don was to love him." Don is survived by his children, Bill, Jim (Kathy), Maryann (Dan) Ross, and Laurie Cohen, and nine grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and reception will be held in San Diego at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on March 30 at 11:00 AM. June 3, 1928 - March 13, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary