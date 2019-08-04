|
Donald Leo Don' Riggs September 21, 1933 - May 17, 2019 ESCONDIDO Long time Escondido resident, Don Riggs, passed away suddenly doing something he loved... golfing. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Della Sue; daughters, Deborah, Jennifer (Tracy), Lisa and Holly (Mike); sons, Steven (Kim), Greg (Sally), Jim (Steffanie), and Chris (Christina); 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara deceased (Mel); Patricia (Dan deceased); brother-in-law, Dennis (Cheryl); many nieces, nephews and friends. Don will be remembered for his smiling and friendly nature, enjoyment of retelling a good joke... he was a big tease, his deep love and pride for his family, and his respect for his friends. He looked forward to attending the Escondido High 50+ Reunion Picnic each year and had it marked on his calendar. He missed it by one day. Don's Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, 2019m at 3 pm for family and friends. Please call Deborah, 760-803-4453, for address. In lieu of flowers, please share a friendly smile and practice kindness to all you meet.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019