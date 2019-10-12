|
Donald Mitchell December 24, 1928 - October 8, 2019 SAN DIEGO Donald Mitchell, 90, passed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, five years after his beloved wife. He is survived by their five children, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Don was born to Jewish Russian immigrants in Boston, December 24, 1928, the youngest of five. At seven, he lost his leg in an accident, but remained active and played golf for more than 50 years. He took up piano as a child and played throughout his life. After High School, his family moved to L.A. He worked in the family's delicatessen and held various jobs before embarking on a 40+ year career in real estate. He attended the Pasadena School of Design and UCLA, and earned an associate's degree. In 1963, he wed Karen (Gordon) and they moved their family to San Diego in 1972. "Donnie" was passionate about music, even after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He faithfully rooted for his Red Sox and Padres teams. He enjoyed horse racing, theatre productions, concerts, family time in Palm Springs, card games, puzzles, and world travel. "Mitchy" was loved and respected by many and will be remembered affectionately by four generations of admirers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019