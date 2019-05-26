Donald Murdock October 18, 1936 - May 17, 2019 San Diego Don was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the fourth son of Irish imigrants Ellen Rowan and John Murdock. He attended Kearny schools and then granduated with honor from Stevens Institue of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he moved to San Diego with his wife Carol and worked for Convair Astronautics for 4 years. He then joined the Navy Lab on Point Loma and worked there for 31 years doing underwater sound research. During that period, he and another co-worker obtained a patent for "Calibration Circuit For Expendable Sonobuoys".In retirement, he enjoyed travel with their RVs to Alaska and to our national parks in the western states. He also enjoyed listening to all forms of music, fishing, dancing and wine tasting. He was active in the Tremble Clefs which is an organization for Parkinson victims and caregivers. He leaves wife, Carol; daughter, Joan; son, Kevin (Kari), and daughter, Patricia (Tony). Also 4 granddaughters, Kimberly, Emily, Kaitlyn, and Kendra. He was predeceased by granddaughter Kelly Marie.There will be a Celebration of Life at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood St., San Diego, CA 92120 on June 21 from 1 to 3pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2019