I worked with Don at what was then NEL on Pt. Loma. We were not in the same Branch but worked on some projects together. He was a good engineer but more importantly a really good guy. I always appreciated his wrye sense of humor.
Unfortunately I will miss his Celebration of Life due to a famiy commitment in the northwest but will be there in spirit.
In memory of Donald Murdock.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 23, 2020.