Donald Murdock
1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Donald Murdock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Palisades Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 29, 2019
I worked with Don at what was then NEL on Pt. Loma. We were not in the same Branch but worked on some projects together. He was a good engineer but more importantly a really good guy. I always appreciated his wrye sense of humor.

Unfortunately I will miss his Celebration of Life due to a famiy commitment in the northwest but will be there in spirit.
JOHN EHLERS
May 28, 2019
To my dad who always stressed if something is worth doing its worth doing right.

Love, Joanie
Joan Murdock
May 26, 2019
A wonderful and thoughtful man.
Kind words and a great father to his family.
My condolences to a family that I love.
So many HUGS
-Cheryl Arnold
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved