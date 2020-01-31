|
Donald Owen Don' Hayen October 22, 1933 - December 31, 2019 San Marcos Donald O. Hayen, age 85, passed away in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019 after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's. Don was born in Marion, Kansas, to Florence and Fred Hayen joining a family of six brothers and one sister. After graduating from Parsons Jr. College and Kansas University Don was accepted to KU Medical School graduating year in 1959. After joining the Navy, Don would begin a three-year Dermatology residency at San Diego Navy Hospital. After having fulfilled his service commitment he would resign from the Navy in 1968 maintaining reserve status until reserve retirement in 1993. In 1970 Don opened private practice, retiring in 1995. In 2004 Don's wife and daughter became concerned about his health. In 2005 he began treatment for a mild level of impairment using medicines that at the time were being used for Alzheimer's. Don is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Jennifer (John), son Chris (Laura), brother James (Connie), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 7807 Centella Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009. If you would like to make a donation in Don's name, the family asks you to consider two programs: San Diego Center, San Diego, or Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, La Jolla.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020