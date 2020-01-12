Home

Donald Owen Lyon

Donald Owen Lyon March 29, 1935 - January 1, 2020 Escondido, CA We will miss the gentle strength of our beloved father, grandfather, and husband. Don Lyon was born in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, to Ed and Dorothy Lyon, with his younger brother, Ted. Don had a 41-year career in education, much of that in the Escondido Unified School District. His legacy lives on with his wife, Julie; children, Justin, Casey, and Myia; stepdaughters, Emily Kolker and Kim Hall; and 8 grandchildren. A service remembering Don will be held Sunday, January 19 at 1:00 PM at First Congregational Church (1800 N. Broadway, Escondido). For more details, please visit: sites.google.com/view/don-lyon
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
