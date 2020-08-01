1/
Donald R. Preddy
1931 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Donald R. Preddy.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mission Church of the Nazarene
Memories & Condolences

December 24, 2019
Missing you each and every day but the Holidays without with are by far the worse!
I miss you each and every day but the holidays without you are by far the worse! Not seeing you at the head of the table is excruciating!
Linda Evans
Daughter
December 11, 2019
Missing you so much on your 88th Birthday, Pop!
Linda Evans
Linda Evans
Two simple little words I long to hear.
Linda Evans
2019 AUGUST 10 . . . Don Preddy's much-loved grand kids, Seth Evans & Michael and Tori Horsfall & great grandson, Abel Evans
Linda Evans
2019 AUGUST 10 . . . Don Preddy's granddaughter, Tori Horsfall, and great grandson, Abel Evans
Linda Evans
2019 AUGUST 10 . . . Read by Senior Pastor Tony Miller at Don Preddy's Memorial Service held at the Mission Church of the Nazarene
Linda Evans
There is some solace in the awareness that my father's stated desire of being reunited with my son in Heaven one day has come to pass.
Linda Evans
1991 January . . . My father holding my son, Trevor, who had been born prematurely at only 29-1/2 wks. on 12-19-90.
Linda Evans
Trying to 'hang tough' but still falling short of your expectations.
Linda Evans
CHRISTMAS 2018 . . . Preddys and Horsfalls at Harley Store shooting pool
It's hard to believe that it's been less than a year since you were at the Harley Store with Tori and Michael shooting pool with Mom shortly before Christmas. The thought of spending a holiday without you this year is almost too much to bear! We are all trying to 'hang tough' as you would want but I am falling short of your expectations of what I know you would want of me. The only two things that give me some peace are knowing we will be reunited in Heaven one day and my awareness that you are now with my son! I love and miss you both with all my heart!!
Linda Evans
Oh Pop, I miss you so very much!!
Linda Evans
Zim will perk up for a moment when he hears a whistle hoping it's you. You are missed!
Linda Evans
Your dog still suffers over the loss of you!
Linda Evans
The two of you always made a great looking couple!!
Linda Evans
Held at the Mission Church of the Nazarene
Linda Evans
2019 AUGUST 10 . . . The PREDDY FAMILY at DON PREDDY's Memorial Service
Linda Evans
Message of a Loving Wife to her Beloved Husband of 66 Years
Linda Evans
Proof of a Forever Love. . . A marriage of 66 Years Strong!
Linda Evans
