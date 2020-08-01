It's hard to believe that it's been less than a year since you were at the Harley Store with Tori and Michael shooting pool with Mom shortly before Christmas. The thought of spending a holiday without you this year is almost too much to bear! We are all trying to 'hang tough' as you would want but I am falling short of your expectations of what I know you would want of me. The only two things that give me some peace are knowing we will be reunited in Heaven one day and my awareness that you are now with my son! I love and miss you both with all my heart!!

Linda Evans