Donald R. Waterhouse June 30, 1942 - April 21, 2019 Chula Vista/Coronado Retired Coronado firefighter Donald R. Waterhouse passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was the husband of Maureen L. Waterhouse. Donald was born in Coronado, CA, June 30, 1942 and was the son of Robert M. and Dorothy L. Waterhouse. He graduated from Coronado High in 1960 and is an SDSU alumnus. Mr. Waterhouse served in the Army and was a firefigher engineer for Coronado Fire Dept. Donald enjoyed hunting, camping and being outdoors. He is survived by daughters Melissa, Meghan, and Elizabeth, and grandfather of 12. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life at the Imperial Beach American Legion on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at noon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019
