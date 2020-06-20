I worked along side Don when he was a usher/GSR for the San Diego Padres... he had some crazy stories he would tell on our rides back down to Chula Vista after a game on our big RED stretch LIMO (blue line trolley )
He was a nice guy though u would tell with his rough look and long beard/mustache
He will be missed very much
Recently (2018) I actually delivered his mail as I am a Mailman with the United States Postal Service and he was surprised and shocked to me delivering his mail
He wanted me to send a message to all those he worked along side at Petco Park (Padres) that he was still KICKING and ALIVE and that he loved and missed up ALL
Thank you Mr Waterhouse for not only ur Service as in the Army but in the Coronado Fire Department
You will be greatly missed
Much love
In memory of Donald R. Waterhouse.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.