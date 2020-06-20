Donald R. Waterhouse
1942 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Imperial Beach American Legion
July 2, 2019
I worked along side Don when he was a usher/GSR for the San Diego Padres... he had some crazy stories he would tell on our rides back down to Chula Vista after a game on our big RED stretch LIMO (blue line trolley )
He was a nice guy though u would tell with his rough look and long beard/mustache
He will be missed very much

Recently (2018) I actually delivered his mail as I am a Mailman with the United States Postal Service and he was surprised and shocked to me delivering his mail
He wanted me to send a message to all those he worked along side at Petco Park (Padres) that he was still KICKING and ALIVE and that he loved and missed up ALL

Thank you Mr Waterhouse for not only ur Service as in the Army but in the Coronado Fire Department
You will be greatly missed
Much love
Andrew Sanchez
June 30, 2019
Deepest condolences
Jenny McClendon
June 23, 2019
Sad to learn Don has passed. I worked for Don's Dad at NAS North Island Fire Dept. & we worked closely with Coronado Fire Dept over they years.We came to know each other over the years. Once we both retired I use to see Don at Padres games where he was working as a usher. My sympathies to Don's wife & family.
Howard Gillins
