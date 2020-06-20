I worked along side Don when he was a usher/GSR for the San Diego Padres... he had some crazy stories he would tell on our rides back down to Chula Vista after a game on our big RED stretch LIMO (blue line trolley )

He was a nice guy though u would tell with his rough look and long beard/mustache

He will be missed very much



Recently (2018) I actually delivered his mail as I am a Mailman with the United States Postal Service and he was surprised and shocked to me delivering his mail

He wanted me to send a message to all those he worked along side at Petco Park (Padres) that he was still KICKING and ALIVE and that he loved and missed up ALL



Thank you Mr Waterhouse for not only ur Service as in the Army but in the Coronado Fire Department

You will be greatly missed

Much love

Andrew Sanchez